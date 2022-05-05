OPEC+ set to stick to modest oil output increase amid price rally

* OPEC+ likely to agree 432,000 bpd increse in June
* OPEC says Chinese lockdowns hitting demand
* Formal talks start at 1100 GMT
LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Oil producer group OPEC+ is likely
stick to its plan for modest output increases on Thursday,
arguing it is not responsible for geopolitics and supply
disruptions while emphasizing concerns over the demand outlook
after new COVID lockdowns in China.
Five OPEC+ delegates said the group is set to agree another
monthly increase of 432,000 barrels per day in its production
target for June, in line with a plan to unwind output curbs made
during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
OPEC+ includes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries and allies including Russia. Formal talks begin at
1100 GMT with a meeting of the advisory Joint Ministerial
Monitoring Committee.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of surging oil prices
that hit their highest since 2008 at more than $139 a barrel in
March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply
concerns that were already fueling a price rally.
"I do not think a new decision will be made," one of the
delegates said. Another said it was "highly expected" that the
meeting will be short and stick to the plan.
The OPEC+ meeting also comes a day after the European Union
proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia in its toughest measures
yet over the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special
military operation."
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo on Wednesday said
it is not possible for other producers to replace Russian
exports of more than 7 million bpd. "The spare capacity just
does not exist," he said.
The Brent crude oil benchmark rose on Thursday to trade
above $111.
OPEC now expects 2022 world oil demand to expand by 3.67
million bpd in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous
forecast, with Barkindo saying that the latest Chinese lockdowns
are curbing demand.
The United States has repeatedly asked OPEC to raise
production, but the Saudi-led organization has resisted the
calls amid strained relations with Washington.
The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency,
agreed last month to release record volumes of oil stocks to
help to cool prices and offset supply disruptions from Russia.
