Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of a displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ said on Monday it would stick to an existing pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices to three-year highs and adding to inflationary pressures that consuming nations fear will derail an economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, have faced calls for additional supplies from big consumers, such as the United States and India, after oil surged more than 50% this year.

OPEC+ "reconfirmed the production adjustment plan" that it previously agreed that would see 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) added in November, the group said in a statement issued after online ministerial talks.

Brent crude roared above $81 a barrel on news that the group would stay with its plan for gradual additional production.

"We will be monitoring the situation, as we know, demand usually falls in the fourth quarter, our plans on increasing (output) are uneven," we will be watching how the market will be balanced," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

An OPEC+ source had told Reuters before Monday's ministerial talks that the group had faced pressure to ramp up production faster, but added: "We are scared of the fourth wave of corona, no one wants to make any big moves."

The group had agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 bpd a month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing production cuts, already much reduced from curbs that were in place during the worst of the pandemic.

Demand has bounced back swiftly, while supply has been disrupted by factors ranging from hurricanes that have hammered U.S. production to low levels of investment across the industry during the depths of the pandemic when demand cratered.

A senior aide to U.S. President Joe Biden met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on a range of issues last week, saying oil was "of concern". India, another big oil consumer, has pushed for more supply.

"For now, most producing members may be comfortable with an $80 per barrel Brent price, but there is a risk of receiving a backlash or pressure from buyers like the U.S. and China, who are openly calling for lower energy prices," consultancy Rystad Energy wrote before the ministers met.

Analysts had said they expected uncertainty about the impact on demand from variants of the coronavirus, which threaten fresh economic disruption, to weigh on OPEC+ decision-making.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova in Moscow; Editing by Veronica Brown and Edmund Blair)

By Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar and Olesya Astakhova


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aMerck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths
RE
11:24aChina bets on hi-tech, history to attract Dubai Expo crowd
RE
11:19aKuwait's oil minister says opec+ is being cautious about raising production strategy amid oil markets challenges - state news agency
RE
11:18aOPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual oil output hike, price roars higher
RE
11:18aKuwait's oil minister says opec+ decisions aim at achieving stability and security of supplies - state news agency
RE
11:10aFED'S BULLARD : U.S. businesses having no problems raising prices
RE
11:05aMsci all-country equity index falls to lowest since june, now down 1.1% on day
RE
11:03aFrance, Spain urge pan-European response to energy price surge
RE
10:58aChinese property developers' ability to repay debt hits decade low
RE
10:54aWall Street slammed by rotation out of Big Tech
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global T..
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4China Evergrande : Stagflation fears keep equity markets in a sombre mo..
5Winter of discontent is coming...

HOT NEWS