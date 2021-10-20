Log in
OPEC takes part in India Energy Forum by CERAWeek

10/20/2021 | 11:21am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 20 October 2021--OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, participated via videoconference in the 2021 edition of the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

The Secretary General took part in two sessions. He joined HE Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in a session that provided a dynamic interaction with global oil and gas leaders. He also participated in a panel discussion titled "Will high prices accelerate the transition away from oil?"

In his remarks to the interactive session with Prime Minister Modi, the Secretary General praised the growing partnership between the Organization and India.

"OPEC's relationship with our strategic dialogue partner, India, continues to go from strength-to-strength," he stated, adding, "We truly value the Prime Minister's support and guidance for this vital cooperation.

"India's openness and transparency to explore ways to further enhance the joint collaboration and to work together to address a variety of key energy issues, such as energy security, energy access and sustainability, should be applauded," Barkindo said.

"The relationship between India and OPEC will be pivotal in the years and decades ahead, as we face up to the challenges and opportunities of building a sustainable energy future that leaves no one behind," he highlighted.

During the panel session, the Secretary General highlighted the importance of oil and gas globally, noting that both will continue to constitute key parts of the global energy basket until 2045, with oil contributing by 28 per cent.

On the energy transition, Barkindo underscored that to tackle climate change comprehensively, it should also be addressed from the prism of energy poverty. "They are two sides of the same coin," he said.

Additionally, he stressed that discourse in this regard should be led by science and reliable data, not by emotions, to ensure that identified solutions are inclusive, fair and comprehensive.

The Secretary General also highlighted the importance of investment in the energy sector, and the right enabling environment for it to ensure that supply meets demand.

The India Energy Forum is taking place from 20 to 22 October 2021.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
