OPEC+ technical committee trims 2022 oil surplus forecast

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Technical
Committee (JTC) expects the overall surplus in 2022 to reach 1.3
million barrels per day (bpd), slightly less than its previous
forecast of 1.4 million bpd, a report prepared by committee and
seen by Reuters showed.
The JTC met on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's ministerial
meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+.
The committee kept the forecast for world oil demand growth
unchanged for 2022 at 4.2 million bpd, noting that it expected
it to rise to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the
year.
It noted, however that a number of risks continue to linger
over the oil market, including "significant uncertainties"
associated with the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus
variant, ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and central bank
policy to counter inflation.
The JTC also flagged other risks to the oil market recovery,
citing volatility in commodity markets, restraints on oil
production capacity from underinvestment, the challenge of high
sovereign debt levels in many regions and geopolitical risks.
