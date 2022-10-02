OPEC+ to consider oil output cut of more than 1 mln bpd - sources

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will consider an oil
output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) when it
meets on Oct. 5, OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.
The figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last
week, which ranged between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd.
OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as
Russia, is meeting in person in Vienna for the first time since
March 2020.
"It is a meeting that is taking place at a very interesting
global time," one of the sources said.
The output cuts are being considered on the back of a slide
in oil prices from multi-year highs reached in March and market
volatility.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, first flagged the
possibility of cuts to correct the market in August.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by
Gareth Jones and Jan Harvey)