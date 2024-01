DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - OPEC said on Wednesday that cooperation and dialogue within OPEC+ will continue for the benefit of "all producers, consumers and investors, as well as the global economy at large."

OPEC+ countries also reaffirmed in a statement their commitment to unity, full cohesion and market stability through the Declaration of Cooperation.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Alex Lawler; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)