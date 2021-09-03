Log in
OPEC to host a ministerial roundtable on energy, climate and sustainable development

09/03/2021 | 09:22am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 3 September 2021--The OPEC Secretariat will host the 'First Ministerial Roundtable on Energy, Climate and Sustainable Development' on Monday, 6 September 2021, via videoconference.

The roundtable will be held under the framework of the 'Charter of Cooperation' to discuss key challenges and opportunities related to global action aiming to tackle climate change in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate energy poverty.

OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, stated that the upcoming 'Ministerial Roundtable on Energy, Climate and Sustainable Development' comes at a critical juncture, as the world counters two unprecedented issues - the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

'OPEC has been a strong advocate of international cooperation to address global challenges for over six decades. This deep-rooted tradition is an expression of our faith in the multilateral system as the indispensable forum for surmounting global problems,' the Secretary General said, adding, 'The Charter of Cooperation is a unique framework to confront longer term issues of our industry and contribute to the global conversation on climate change.'

The meeting will provide a dynamic platform to facilitate knowledge exchange and informative discussion on emerging challenges and opportunities arising from the implementation of climate mitigation actions.

It will also assist in providing a deeper understanding of available approaches and means for energy systems to contribute to global efforts to develop an inclusive and balanced approach that is conscious of environmental goals and sustainable development requirements.

Topics to be discussed will include carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies, energy poverty, the circular carbon economy, the 'Saudi Green Initiative' and the 'Middle East Green Initiative' introduced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the latest developments and critical issues related to COP26.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 13:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
