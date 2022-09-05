OPEC+ weighs rollover against small production cut, sources say

* OPEC+ meets on Monday to set policy
* Iran nuclear deal could boost oil supply
* Russia's gas supplies to Europe cut further
* Brent crude falls to $95 from $120 in June
LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is likely to keep oil
output quotas unchanged for October at a meeting on Monday, six
OPEC+ sources said, though some sources would not rule out a
small production cut to bolster prices that have slid on fears
of an economic slowdown.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, are
expected to roll over existing policies, six OPEC+ sources said
on Sunday and Monday.
However, three of the sources said the producer group could
also discuss a small cut of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Monday's OPEC+ meeting is set against a complex backdrop
including a potential supply boost from Iranian crude returning
to the market if Tehran is able to revive its 2015 nuclear deal
with global powers.
Russia, meanwhile, has said it will stop supplying oil to
countries that support the idea of capping the price of Russian
energy supplies over the its military conflict in Ukraine.
Its gas deliveries in Europe, meanwhile, have been cut
further, which is likely to spark more price spikes.
Brent crude oil has dropped to about $95 a barrel
from $120 in June on fears of an economic slowdown and recession
in the West.
Iran is expected to add 1 million barrels per day to supply
or 1% of global demand if sanctions are eased, though the
prospects for a nuclear deal looked less clear on Friday.
Last month, top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia flagged the
possibility of output cuts to address what it sees as
exaggerated oil price declines.
Signals from the physical market, however, suggest that
supply remains tight and many OPEC states are producing below
targets while fresh Western sanctions are threatening Russian
exports.
