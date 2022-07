JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia July 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday, following a U.S.-Arab summit, that OPEC+ would continue to assess oil market conditions and do what is necessary.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference there were discussions with the United States about that all the time. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Mark Potter)