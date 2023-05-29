DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - OPEC will welcome back Iran's full return to the oil market when sanctions are lifted, the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) told the Iranian oil ministry's website SHANA on Monday.

Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, who is visiting Tehran, added "we believe that Iran is a responsible player amongst its family members, the countries in the OPEC group. I'm sure there will be good work together, in synchronization, to ensure that the market will remain balanced as OPEC has continued to do over the past many years," SHANA's English website cited him as saying. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)