Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC+ yet to find compromise on oil policy for 2021, say sources

11/29/2020 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and allies led by Russia have yet to find a consensus on oil output policy for 2021, after an initial round of talks on Sunday and ahead of crucial meetings on Monday and Tuesday, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

OPEC+, a grouping comprising members of the of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus Russia and others, had been due to ease production cuts from January 2021, but a second coronavirus wave has reduced demand for fuel around the world.

OPEC+ is now considering rolling over existing cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day, or around 8% of global demand, into the first months of 2021, sources have said.

Preliminary consultations on Sunday between the key ministers, including from OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia and Russia, had not reached a compromise on the duration of the rollover.

Sources have said talks were now focusing on extending cuts by three to four months, or on a gradual increase in output. Ideas of deeper cuts or a six-month rollover were much less likely, the sources said.

"There is no consensus as yet," one of the four sources said.

A second source said: "There are many different ideas on the table... Also, a gradual increase (in production)."

The main meeting was expected to begin at 1300 GMT on Monday.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai, Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 48.24 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.09% 76.165 Delayed Quote.22.05%
WTI 0.00% 45.54 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Election boosts October job numbers
PU
04:22pCanada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country
RE
04:16pOPEC+ yet to find compromise on oil policy for 2021, say sources
RE
04:10pBlack Friday Was a Bust for Many Stores, Better for Online -- Update
DJ
04:07pGovernment Of Canada Announces Extension Of Travel Restrictions
RE
04:03pEU PROPOSES NEW POST-TRUMP ALLIANCE WITH U.S. IN FACE OF CHINA THREAT : Financial Times
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : November Jobs Report, Trade, Manufacturing
DJ
02:56pGerman banks should brace for insolvencies, hold off dividends - BuBa's Buch
RE
02:49pHEIDELBERGCEMENT : joins Foundation 2°
PU
02:16pFrance's Niel, Pigasse target consumer goods with new acquisition vehicle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P GLOBAL INC. : Tesla's S&P 500 Debut Is Set to Put $100 Billion in Trades in Motion
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues
3VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : VIENNA INSURANCE : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna I..
4Australia Threatens WTO Action Against China as Trade Row Intensifies
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss looks set to dismiss ban on funding of weapons makers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ