OPEN MINDS & NextGen Healthcare Join Forces For Special Free Webinar On The Key Role Data Interoperability Plays In Successful Collaboration

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboration in health care has been shown to improve patient outcomes, decrease morbidity, and reduce medication errors through medication reconciliation. As our health care delivery system depends on electronic health records and health information exchanges, the ability to use digitally created input to inform care collaboration is a requirement. True interoperability requires that information from various sources is usable.

Join this free Webinar on January 25, 2022 to discuss how usability-focused interoperability model improves collaboration around integrated care delivery.

In this collaborative webinar attendees will:

Hear testimonials of organizations working together to share data to improve patient outcomes

See the road to data interoperability and learn what needs to be done to take an organization to the next milepost

Understand how an effective health information exchange leads to better patient experiences and increased revenue

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com.

About Integrated Care Online

The online community, Integrated Care Online by NextGen Healthcare, is the industry leader for integrated health clinical content, best practices, and strategic insights. The online community provides:

An online resource for information and case studies demonstrating successful interoperability among clinicians, hospitals, and labs.

Executive Insights on models and best practices to enhanced integrated care.

Integrated, fast, and intuitive mobile results.

By providing clear direction, Integrated Care Online powered by NextGen Healthcare is driving informed evidence-based practice(s) in the field of behavioral health. Learn more and join free at https://integratedcareonline.com/ .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

