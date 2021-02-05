OPEX Group consolidates data analytics partnership with Dana Petroleum

February 5, 2021

An Aberdeen-based provider of data analytics and predictive technology solutions has entered into a long-term collaboration with North-Sea oil and gas operator, Dana Petroleum.

Having worked with OPEX Group previously, Dana has now entered into a three-year contract with two one-year options. As Dana's data-analytics partner, OPEX Group will be applying its X-PAS analytics platform across the firm's Triton and Western Isles FPSO assets.

Combining domain expertise in data science, software development and oil and gas, the X-PAS platform helps customers to make better use of their data so they can achieve cleaner, more efficient and lower cost operations.