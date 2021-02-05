Log in
News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
OPEX Group consolidates data analytics partnership with Dana Petroleum

02/05/2021 | 08:39am EST
February 5, 2021

An Aberdeen-based provider of data analytics and predictive technology solutions has entered into a long-term collaboration with North-Sea oil and gas operator, Dana Petroleum.

Having worked with OPEX Group previously, Dana has now entered into a three-year contract with two one-year options. As Dana's data-analytics partner, OPEX Group will be applying its X-PAS analytics platform across the firm's Triton and Western Isles FPSO assets.

Combining domain expertise in data science, software development and oil and gas, the X-PAS platform helps customers to make better use of their data so they can achieve cleaner, more efficient and lower cost operations. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 13:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
