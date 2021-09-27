EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous OPPO 5G CPE T1a router - entertainment and flexible working in a new dimension 2021-09-27 / 11:00

OPPO Switzerland adds the mobile OPPO 5G CPE T1a router to its portfolio as the first market in Europe. In areas with 5G coverage, the router provides a high-performance mobile WLAN according to the Wi-Fi 6 standard, which facilitates entertainment and flexible working in a new speed dimension. The new mobile OPPO 5G CPE T1a is being launched in Switzerland in partnership with Sunrise UPC.

The 5G standard is also being rolled out rapidly in Switzerland. Sunrise UPC offers the fastest 5G network in Switzerland, covering as of September 2021 more than 890 cities/towns/communities with high-speed 5G (up to 2 Gbit/s) and more than 95% of the Swiss population with basic 5G (up to 1 Gbit/s). OPPO's new router OPPO CPE T1a ensures that the high speed of 5G can now be used easily and flexibly for surfing and other experiences at home and in the office.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art Qualcomm(c) Snapdragon(TM) X55 5G 7 nm chipset, the OPPO 5G CPE T1a converts 5G to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) signals to enable unprecedented wireless upload and download speeds. Simply connect the device to the power supply and insert a 5G-capable SIM card for stable WLAN access with the shortest latency times. This can be used conveniently with laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other smart devices.

The new OPPO 5G CPE T1a is being launched in Switzerland together with Sunrise UPC. 'Switzerland is the first European country to launch the new device. Sunrise UPC is setting new standards for 5G in Switzerland, making it the perfect partner for the launch of a device that takes entertainment and flexible working to a whole new level,' said Daniel Meier, General Manager OPPO Switzerland, who is delighted about the cooperation.

'Sunrise UPC is continuing to systematically pursue its strategy as a 5G pioneer and innovator. We are pleased and proud to be the first in Europe to offer customers another premiere with the OPPO 5G CPE T1a,' comments Stefan Fuchs, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunrise UPC.

Mobile downloading of HD movies in just a few seconds

Thanks to its high-performance Qualcomm(c) Snapdragon(TM) X55 5G 7 nm chipset, the OPPO 5G CPE T1a reaches breath-taking upload and download speeds via the 5G network, with a 2 gigabyte HD movie being downloaded in just a few seconds, for example. The OPPO 5G CPE T1a supports 5G and 4G networks, and guarantees a fast and stable connection even in areas with mixed coverage. With 5G, both the SA (standalone, core network and access networks with 5G) and the NSA (non-standalone, only access network with 5G) are supported.

Flexibel use - both at home and on the move

Wherever 5G network coverage is available, OPPO 5G CPE T1a can be used to quickly and easily set up a high-performance WLAN according to the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. For enjoying smooth media content with various mobile devices at home, or for holding video conferences while working from home. The router is also ideal for installing a network in the office or an SME without cable clutter, or for offering impressive multimedia experiences for visitors to museums and showrooms. In addition, OPPO 5G CPE T1a can be used in holiday homes to provide fast WLAN in no time at all.

Intelligent and reliable

The OPPO 5G CPE T1a detects problems with network connections, and repairs them independently. The browser-based management console can be used to monitor network status and change configurations. The unit is equipped with a WPS button on the reverse that can be used to easily connect devices, with one port for the WAN/LAN interface and one for the gigabit LAN connection.

Designed for tough continuous operation

The heat generated during network operation is channelled efficiently via a special chimney structure and generously sized cooling plates. The OPPO 5G CPE T1a mobile router performs consistently well and remains stable at all times, even under extended and intensive use.

Launch together with Sunrise UPC

The new OPPO 5G CPE T1a is available at Sunrise and UPC from 27 September for CHF 379.00 (RRP).

