OQ Chemicals : Announces Global Sales Control for Carboxylic Acids and Aldehydes

Due to strong demand, recent short-term raw material disruptions, and to prepare for a planned maintenance turnaround at its Bay City, Texas production site, OQ Chemicals will implement a global sales control program for all grades of n‑Heptanoic Acid, n‑Pelargonic Acid, n‑Heptanal, n‑Nonanal, and n‑Undecanal.

OQ Chemicals will be evaluating all orders for the future supply of the products listed above to ensure that the company can maintain the reliability of supply for its long-term customers per contractual and other ongoing commitments.

The global sales control program will be effective immediately until further notice. Customers should contact their OQ Chemicals sales representative for more details.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ emerged in 2019 upon the successful integration of nine legacy companies. Operating in 13 countries, OQ covers the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. OQ sells its fuels and chemicals in over 60 countries worldwide. For more information about OQ Chemicals, visit chemicals.oq.com.

