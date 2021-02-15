Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OQ Chemicals : Announces Global Sales Control for Carboxylic Acids and Aldehydes

02/15/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Due to strong demand, recent short-term raw material disruptions, and to prepare for a planned maintenance turnaround at its Bay City, Texas production site, OQ Chemicals will implement a global sales control program for all grades of n‑Heptanoic Acid, n‑Pelargonic Acid, n‑Heptanal, n‑Nonanal, and n‑Undecanal.

OQ Chemicals will be evaluating all orders for the future supply of the products listed above to ensure that the company can maintain the reliability of supply for its long-term customers per contractual and other ongoing commitments.

The global sales control program will be effective immediately until further notice. Customers should contact their OQ Chemicals sales representative for more details.

About OQ Chemicals
OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ emerged in 2019 upon the successful integration of nine legacy companies. Operating in 13 countries, OQ covers the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. OQ sells its fuels and chemicals in over 60 countries worldwide. For more information about OQ Chemicals, visit chemicals.oq.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aCALLAWAY GOLF : Maverick McNealy's Gear + White Hot OG Validation
PU
05:23aNEO FINANCE : Regarding the change of the head of administration of NEO Finance, AB
PU
05:23aColorado Community College System, K-12 Celebrate Inaugural Concurrent Enrollment Week
GL
05:22aHave You Invested In bluebird bio, Inc.? - Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of BLUE Investors – Investors With Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
GL
05:21aHONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : Others - hong leong industries berhad ("hli" or "the company") grant of free shares pursuant to hli's executive share scheme
PU
05:21aHONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : a) Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATUK KWEK LENG SAN
PU
05:19aEXCLUSIVE : UK auditing Indian vaccine site amid scramble for shots - sources
RE
05:19aFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
05:18aSPAREBANKEN VEST : - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
05:17aPRESS RELEASE : AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier, LVMH's Arnault form SPAC for financial deals
5U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ