Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ORACLE CORP - EXPECT NON-GAAP Q3 EPS BETWEEN $1.23 AND $1.27 IN…

12/12/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORACLE CORP - EXPECT NON-GAAP Q3 EPS BETWEEN $1.23 AND $1.27 IN CONSTANT CURRENCY- CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) -2.23% 6.704 End-of-day quote.-67.69%
ORACLE CORPORATION 1.78% 81.28 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pUtilities Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Up on Fed Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Up Slightly Amid Mixed Holiday Signals -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:39pIndustrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:39pMaterials Up on China, Fed Optimism -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug
RE
05:38pU.S. says to commit $55 billion to Africa ahead of summit
RE
05:38pEnergy Up With Oil, Gas -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
3Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating

HOT NEWS