ORE Token Launches On Binance Smart Chain and Pancakeswap, Courtesy of ChainPort Partnership

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) partner ChainPort launched a bridge from Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) today, bringing ORE Token to BSC. ORE, which is a blockchain built for managing secure identities and digital assets across multiple blockchains, is designed to enable billions of people around the world to use blockchain applications for the first time, with a mission to create a fully decentralized world. The Chainport bridge is the first step to fully support a BSC integration on the ORE Network — and any applications built on the ORE blockchain, including AIKON’s ORE ID and ORE Vault.

“We believe that the first step towards mass adoption of blockchain technology is to provide a simple way to register and authorize an identity on the blockchain — and not on just a single blockchain, but on all blockchains,” said ORE contributor and AIKON CEO Marc Blinder. “Our mission to provide cross-chain support aligns with ChainPort’s mission to provide a hard-security blockchain bridge that turns a fragmented crypto space into a seamless, blended universe,” Blinder said.

Binance Smart Chain is one of the leading blockchain networks built for running smart contract-based applications. The BSC support and PancakeSwap listing means that all existing and new decentralized finance (DeFi) products built on BSC can now use ORE Tokens.

“The breakneck growth of the BSC ecosystem — paired with ChainPort’s interoperability experience — are poised to increase ORE Network’s user base and ultimately allow everyone, everywhere to easily use blockchain technology,” said Blinder

ORE Token’s listing on PancakeSwap follows its recent 1.18 Million ORE Token Liquidity Mining campaign to reward the ORE Community — through AllianceBlock’s Liquidity Mining as a Service.

In addition to ChainPort, ORE Foundation has partnered with Algorand Foundation, Republic Crypto, RedFox Labs and other leading contributors to the blockchain ecosystem to develop, and promote cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) products and services for mass adoption.

About the Open Rights Exchange: Built by the Open Rights Foundation, in partnership with its launch partner AIKON, the Open Rights Exchange is built to be simple to use and compatible with all chains. A single password — not a key — is provided as the entry to not just the Open Rights Exchange, but to all other chains including Ethereum, Polygon, Algorand and EOS — with even more chains being added every quarter.

About ChainPort: ChainPort is one of the first permissionless bridges between blockchains. Anyone can freely use ChainPort’s highly interactive user interface to port tokens over to different blockchains. ChainPort provides a bridge between Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), with more blockchains to be added soon.

