ORGANOGENESIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Organogenesis Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (“Organogenesis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGO) on behalf of Organogenesis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Organogenesis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., indicating that the wound care medical company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The Company also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, “exorbitantly high,” which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

On this news, shares of Organogenesis fell over 18% in intraday trading on October 12, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.