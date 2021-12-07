ORPEA Strengthens Its Senior Management Team With the Appointment of Laurent Lemaire as Executive Vice President Finance & Administration

Regulatory News:

The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), a world leader in long-term care (nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation and mental health hospitals, and home care services), today announces the strengthening of its senior management team with the appointment of Laurent Lemaire as Executive Vice President Finance and Administration.

Creation of the EVP Finance and Administration position to complete an organization focused on accelerating value creation

To cope with its new phase of international growth, ORPEA has implemented a new organization based on geographical zones (Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer) and administrative headquarters that bring together all support functions. At the same time, the Group has strengthened its Corporate teams in order to develop standard guidelines, support local teams and coordinate the implementation of its strategy.

ORPEA is completing this organization with the creation of the position of EVP Finance and Administration with the aim of coordinating financial management teams across all regions, optimising financial and real-estate policies and strengthening general management.

Laurent Lemaire appointed Executive Vice President Finance and Administration

This position will be held by Laurent Lemaire who is joining the Group and will assist the Chief Executive Officer Yves Le Masne in the roll-out and financial structuring of the value-creation strategy.

Laurent Lemaire will actively contribute to the implementation of the Group's international expansion strategy while ensuring active management of the balance sheet to increase returns on investment. Accordingly, Laurent’s role will be cross-disciplinary as he will coordinate and manage all aspects of the Finance department as well as Real-estate strategy, Legal, IT and Procurement. He will also lead the community of CFOs.

Laurent will bring his experience to the definition and implementation of the company's strategic vision, by relying on the current teams who gather several decades of experience. In particular, he will be in charge of optimizing balance sheet management, where he will be able to rely on Sébastien Mesnard, Director of Group Financing and Accounting.

Laurent Lemaire will be appointed to the Group’s Executive Committee.

Laurent Lemaire, more than 30 years of experience in financial management

As an ESSEC graduate, Laurent Lemaire began his career at Danone where he spent almost 20 years in various financial roles (planning, financial engineering, investor relations and CFO). In 2007, he joined the listed group Steria, where he spent nine years, first as General Manager of Finance, Legal, Procurement, IT & Transformation and then as Group Chief Financial Officer in the context of the merger with Sopra. In 2016, he joined Korian as Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Finally, for the past three years, Laurent Lemaire has been the Group CFO of Idemia, the global leader in identity and secure transaction management and a company undergoing an LBO.

Laurent Lemaire has hence developed a solid financial expertise in listed companies with strong international presence, and also brings along his experience of the business sector.

Laurent Lemaire, EVP Finance and Administration, commented:

“I am extremely pleased to be joining the ORPEA Group and its team whose quality is recognised across the sector. I would like to thank the Senior Management team and the Board of Directors for their trust. I will be channelling all my experience to accelerate the profitable international growth momentum. ORPEA is fully in line with my aspirations: a group with a strong culture, skilled teams, a unique real-estate strategy and a marked acceleration in international growth.”

Yves Le Masne, Chief Executive Officer of ORPEA, commented:

“Laurent’s appointment will allow ORPEA to boost and consolidate its efforts to accelerate international growth and optimise returns on investments by implementing its real-estate and financing strategy. Laurent shares strong common values with the Group and will enable us to confidently implement our 10-year outlook by coordinating the Finance, Real estate, IT, Legal and Procurement services. On behalf of the Group’s Executive Committee, I would like to extend him a very warm welcome.”

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in comprehensive long-term care, with a network of 1156 facilities comprising 116,514 beds (26,359 of which are under construction) across 23 countries, which are divided into five geographical regions:

- France Benelux: 586 facilities/49,207 beds (5672 of which are under construction)

- Central Europe: 268 facilities/28,419 beds (5828 of which are under construction)

- Eastern Europe: 142 facilities/15,255 beds (4101 of which are under construction)

- Iberian Peninsula/Latin America: 158 facilities/23,108 beds (10373 of which are under construction)

- Rest of the world: 2 facilities/525 beds (385 of which are under construction)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

