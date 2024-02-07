ORSTED CEO: WE ARE ACTIVELY CONSIDERING BIDDING HORNSEA 4 INTO THE NEXT UK AUCTION
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|385.4 DKK
|-0.03%
|-0.82%
|23 339 M $
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET
European shares flat as Deutsche Post's slide offsets earnings bump
EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1-Hamas proposes three-stage ceasefire over 135 days, leading to end of war
Uncertainty creeps back into US Treasury market after Fed, blockbuster data
Siemens Energy swings to $1.7 bln net profit in Q1 due to one-off gain