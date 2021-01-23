Log in
ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In OrthoPediatrics Corporation To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

01/23/2021 | 11:16am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws against OrthoPediatrics Corporation (“OrthoPediatrics or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:KIDS).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in OrthoPediatrics Corporation securities and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/KIDS or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner James Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

On December 2, 2020, Culper Research (“Culper”) published a that described OrthoPediatrics Corporation as having “engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.” The Culper report alleged that “the Company has abused its ability to book revenues upon shipment by selling and shipping excess product directly to its distributors, many of whom are exclusive to the Company” and described it as "concerning that many of the Company's ‘exclusive distributors’ are simply former OrthoPediatrics employees who have formed their own distributorships, often while still employed at the Company.”

On this news, OrthoPediatrics Corporation’s stock price fell $4.12 per share, or 9.13%, to close at $41.02 per share on December 2, 2020.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



