OS.ME Online Community: An Antidote to the Toxicity of Social Media

Glendale CA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OS.ME online community is an antidote to the negative effects of mainstream social media. Members of the OS.ME online community enjoy a troll-free, positive community where they can discover their hidden potential. This platform is designed to create a safe space for kind, positive people to come together and share their personal experiences related to self-development and spiritual awakening. The OS.ME online community is truly one of a kind, since it focuses on protecting its users from the increasingly prevalent acts of cyberbullying and harassment happening in the vast majority of online communities.

In the past, people thought that only teens were significantly affected by the toxicity of social media and other online platforms. However, just last year, a comprehensive study conducted by the Pew Research Center, found that over two-thirds of adults under 30 years of age, experienced cyberbullying and harassment. Common features of online platforms (like anonymity) only encourage the verbally abusive behavior and negativity propagated by trolls. The effects of these actions can last a lifetime, as evidenced by the more than 37% of victims who reported developing social anxiety in the annual bullying survey 2020 conducted by Ditch the Label, a leading statistics-driven, anti-bullying charity.

The rising trend of cyberbullying and harassment on online platforms is highly concerning, especially because many people who join these platforms are actually looking to be inspired and to connect with an online community. They often get the opposite, however, with platforms like Instagram and Facebook where users often feel worse about themselves after joining. These online communities encourage people to portray idealized versions of themselves which cause others to wallow in the abyss of self-comparison and drift further away from their truest selves. OS.ME, however, draws people closer to truth, openness, compassion, and their hidden potential.

OS.ME was built amidst the negativity of the online world, this platform has accomplished an incredible feat: becoming one of the only troll-free zones on the internet . By exclusively offering paid OS.ME members the opportunity to comment and engage with content, the platform has effectively filtered out those who may want to harass members online. This allows members to safely write about their experiences, offer advice to others, and share their own spiritual journeys. In short, OS.ME is a unique platform that is free of cyberbullying and incorporates only the very best pieces of online communities - new knowledge, personal stories, meaningful connections, and inspiring advice.

OS.ME Online Community Features:

Explore Om Swami’s wisdom on meditation, stories, and topics of interest

Access Om Swami’s exclusive video content and special event recordings

Share their own challenges, insight, and experience

Receive regular updates and short thought-provoking reads

Learn from others who share articles about their personal journeys

Gain access to the free hotline for emotional support

Engage in member comment treads and wisdom discussions

Access the OS.ME platform at any time on all devices

Read Om Swami’s eBook The Art of Meditation

Join the thoughtful and inspiring OS.ME community of paid members, where you can focus on your development in a safe online environment for just $2.99 per month. For more information on the OS.ME platform visit https://os.me/ .



https://thenewsfront.com/os-me-online-community-an-antidote-to-the-toxicity-of-social-media/

OS.ME Pheasant St Glendale CA 91206 United States https://os.me/ pearl@pearllemon.com