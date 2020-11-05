OSARO Provides Japanese Robotics Leader INNOTECH With Machine Learning Software for New “Piece Picking Station” — Creating a Smart General-Purpose Mobile Robot Unit

OSARO Inc., a rising leader in machine learning software for industrial automation, and INNOTECH Corp., (HQ: Kohoku Ward, Yokohama City, Representative: Toshihiko Ono), are introducing the “Piece Picking Station.”

The mobile robot unit, the first collaboration of OSARO and INNOTECH, is being introduced at the INNOTECH AI Picking Lab in Japan, and will enable INNOTECH to provide a complete solution for logistics customers and factory automation requirements. It combines a mobile robot cell, OSARO piece-picking software and machine learning models, as well as related INNOTECH services, including systems integration, training, and support. The combined INNOTECH and OSARO mobile robotics solution also offers OSARO’s integration API, providing flexibility for defining robot missions and image inference requests to enable automation in a wide variety of environments.

The INNOTECH Piece Picking Station will be available for customers in January 2021 to provide productivity improvements through automation projects for food, medicine, and cosmetics businesses.

A common automation requirement in factories, warehouses, and distribution centers is for a robot to select single products from jumbled bins or individually stacked containers and then place each in a specified position. The automation of this work, called “piece picking”, involves complex development elements, such as image processing using a 3D camera, handling design, robot learning, and fine-tuning of the surrounding environment. In addition to enhancing productivity, robotic automation can help to create more robust supply chains with reduced susceptibility to infectious disease and labor shortages.

The mobile robot unit will be exhibited at INTERPHEX JAPAN 2020 at Makuhari Messe from November 25-27, 2020.

“We expect this unit will accelerate the automation of factories and distribution warehouses that OSARO and INNOTECH are working on,” said Yosuke Kaburagi, Director of INNOTECH Corp., at the launch of Piece Picking Station. “We aim to provide a service that delivers smarter, more capable automated robots more quickly to customers who are considering automation. This exhibition is an important opportunity to experience in real time, the advanced technology of OSARO AI. We will take all safety measures to insure against infectious disease. We look forward to your visit.”

“The entire OSARO team has contributed their AI and machine learning expertise to the new collaborative effort with INNOTECH and we are delighted to jointly announce the Piece Picking Station,” said OSARO co-founder and CEO Derik Pridmore. “We look forward to a long-term relationship with INNOTECH as they bring new solutions to market, support customer automation projects, and develop new products.”

About INNOTECH CORPORATION

INNOTECH is a Japanese company providing comprehensive technology and support solutions for customer product development and manufacturing. Since 2000, INNOTECH has engaged in the business of internally developed products, leveraging its technical knowledge, strengthened by its existing and expanding business relationships. INNOTECH continues to evolve as a total solution company, with hardware, software, consulting and support offerings for customers’ design, development, and mass production activities.

About OSARO

OSARO robotics automation software brings together advanced machine learning for object recognition with powerful control software for motion to deliver industrial automation productivity. OSARO software uses visual intelligence that adapts to customer data and environments and is tightly integrated with every major industrial arm and gripper. For more information about OSARO see: https://osaro.com

