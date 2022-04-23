Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OSCE tries to secure release of staff held in eastern Ukraine

04/23/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
OSCE sign outside the organisations headquarters in Vienna

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Saturday it was trying to secure the release of a number of Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) staff members who had been detained in eastern Ukraine.

"The OSCE is extremely concerned that a number of SMM national mission members have been deprived of their liberty in Donetsk and Luhansk. The OSCE is using all available channels to facilitate the release of its staff," its media office said in response to a query, giving no more details.

In an address https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/devastation-caused-by-russias-war-uk-statement-to-the-osce--2 to the 157-member body on Friday, Britain's deputy ambassador to the Vienna-based OSCE, Deirdre Brown, criticised Russia for refusing to extend the SMM's mission in Ukraine beyond March.

"And now we have received alarming reports that Russia's proxies in Donbas are threatening Mission staff, equipment and premises and that Russian forces have taken SMM staff members captive," Brown said in the address, which was released by the British government.

The OSCE said in March it had evacuated nearly 500 international mission members from Ukraine.

As of April 1, the SMM has moved to an administrative role to ensure the safety and security of mission members and assets throughout Ukraine, including in areas not under government control, the OSCE media office said on Saturday.

The SMM continued to assist remaining national staff in Ukraine in trying to relocate to safer areas.

"Contacts with national mission members continue on a daily basis, including in order to ascertain their whereabouts and assist them, to the extent possible, should they decide to re-locate," it added.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54pWHO says at least one child has died after increase of acute hepatitis cases in children
RE
04:34pWorld Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks 'fruitful'
RE
03:58pWHO Says As Of 21 April 2022, At Least 169 Cases Of Acute Hepatitis Of Unknown Origin Have Been Reported From 12 Countries
RE
03:58pWho disease outbreak news on multi-country  acute, severe h…
RE
03:58pWho says as of 21 april 2022, at least 169 cases of ac…
RE
03:42pOSCE tries to secure release of staff held in eastern Ukraine
RE
03:38pOSCE tries to secure release of staff held in eastern Ukraine
RE
03:38pUkraine seeks heavy weapons from U.S. at Kyiv talks - Zelenskiy
RE
03:21pRussia renews attack on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
03:21pRussia renews attack on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
2China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
3Credit Agricole S A : Communique
4The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Dentspl..
5Noram Lithium Corp. Completes Hole CVZ-73 (PH-08) on Its Zeus Lithium C..

HOT NEWS