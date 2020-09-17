OSED Circular Letter No. 01 of 2020 - Revision in Timeline for Submission of Monthly Data on RCOA

The Presidents/Chief Executives,
All DFIs/ Banks/IBBs
Dear Sir/Madam,
Revision in Timeline for Submission of Monthly Data on RCOA
Please refer to BSD Circular No. 04 of 2005 and BSD Letter No. BSD/BRP/1405/2008 dated December 03, 2008, wherein the banks/DFIs/IBBs are required to submit week end and month end data on the prescribed Data File Structure (DFS) under Reporting Chart of Account (RCOA) through Data Acquisition Portal (DAP).
In view of the similar type of Data File Structure for reporting of weekly and monthly data, it has been decided that the banks/DFIs/IBBs will submit the monthly data through DAPwithin two working daysfrom the end of each calendar month instead of five working days, with effect from the month ended on September 30, 2020. Further, the banks/DFIs/IBBS shall continue reporting of weekly data through DAP within two working days from the end of each week.
All other instructions shall, however, remain unchanged.
Please acknowledge receipt.
Yours truly,
S/d-
(Syed Jahangir Shah)
Director
