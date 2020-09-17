OSED Circular Letter No. 01 of 2020 - Revision in Timeline for Submission of Monthly Data on RCOA

In view of the similar type of Data File Structure for reporting of weekly and monthly data, it has been decided that the banks/DFIs/IBBs will submit the monthly data through DAP

within two working days

from the end of each calendar month instead of five working days, with effect from the month ended on September 30, 2020. Further, the banks/DFIs/IBBS shall continue reporting of weekly data through DAP within two working days from the end of each week.

