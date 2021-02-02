Log in
OSFI named an NCR Top Employer of 2021

02/02/2021 | 09:33am EST
News Release

For immediate release

OTTAWA - February 2, 2021 - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions has been selected as one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers of 2021. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. The annual competition is organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

OSFI employs approximately 860 dedicated professionals who make up its multidisciplinary team. OSFI strives to create a diverse and inclusive workforce and strongly believes in investing in its people. To this end, it has invested in a multi-year human capital strategy that sets out a framework for how it how it develops and manages its people throughout their career by creating a work environment that celebrates respect, curiosity, and stewardship.

OSFI offices are located in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver and operate on the principle of One Office. This means that all of OSFI locations, while geographically separated, operate as a single organization.

OSFI continues to chart its path forward through its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan. The plan provides a framework for OSFI's work and vision for the future. Central to the plan are the four goals that guide OSFI's overall and strategic direction.

Quote

'I am proud that OSFI has been recognized as a Top National Capital Region Employer in 2021. Throughout the past year, we have kept our focus on our employees who have been resilient and continued to exemplify the utmost professionalism during a difficult time. Their dedication and excellence are what make OSFI a wonderful place to work.'

- Jeremy Rudin, Superintendent

Associated Links

About OSFI

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements. OSFI also houses the Office of the Chief Actuary (OCA), which is an independent unit within OSFI that provides a range of actuarial valuation and advisory services to the federal government.

Media Contact

OSFI - Public Affairs
Media-Medias@osfi-bsif.gc.ca
343-550-9373



Disclaimer

OSFI - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
