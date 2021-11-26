Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OSFI releases its 2020-2021 Annual Report

11/26/2021 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

For Immediate Release

OTTAWA ─ November 26, 2021 ─ Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) today released its 2020-2021 Annual Report. The report covers OSFI's activities from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 and outlines actions taken to support stakeholders through the COVID-19 crisis, as well as progress made in delivering on OSFI's 2019-2022 Strategic Plan.

Over the period covered by the Annual Report, OSFI responded to the COVID-19 pandemic while exercising its responsibilities as a prudential regulator and supervisor. These activities contributed to the soundness and stability of Canada's financial system and its ability to weather the worst the pandemic had to offer.

Beginning in March 2020, OSFI announced a series of regulatory adjustments to support the financial and operational resilience of the organizations under its supervision as the pandemic began. As uncertainty caused by the pandemic receded, the need for these measures diminished and many were reversed over the course of the fiscal year.

The Annual Report also details actions taken to strengthen oversight in the three areas OSFI supervises, which includes federally regulated deposit-taking institutions, insurance companies and pension plans. The report outlines OSFI's efforts with both domestic and international partners, and notes successes in support of OSFI's business goals. It also provides a summary of the achievements by the Office of the Chief Actuary.

Through this Annual Report, OSFI showed progress towards the four goals outlined in the OSFI 2019-2022 Strategic Plan. Released in April 2019, the Strategic Plan sets out a core strategic agenda for OSFI's work, and lays out criteria for success.

Quote

"The organizations we supervise are key to a healthy and growing economy. I'm proud of the work highlighted in this Annual Report, which demonstrates how OSFI has contributed to the stability of Canada's financial sector and helped our stakeholders weather COVID-19."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent

Associated Links

About OSFI

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements.

Media Contact

OSFI - Public Affairs
Media-Medias@osfi-bsif.gc.ca
343-550-9373



Disclaimer

OSFI - Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 20:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pBukele says El Salvador 'bought the dip' and purchased 100 extra bitcoins
RE
03:21pIPAD MINI BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Apple iPad mini 4, 5 & 6 Deals Ranked by Consumer Walk
BU
03:20pKOHL : Holiday Press Room
PU
03:20pKOHL : Early Highlights From Kohl's Black Friday Week Shopping
PU
03:20pCrude futures plunge on new Covid-19 variant concerns
PU
03:20pMY TRIP TO DUSHANBE : investing in our partnership with Central Asia
PU
03:18pQuantafuel ASA | Share issue under option program
AQ
03:16pROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Snap Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - SNAP
PR
03:10pApple global battery development chief moves to Volkswagen
RE
03:10pOSFI releases its 2020-2021 Annual Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fe..
2FTSE 100 suffers year's worst session on virus scare
3Analyst recommendations: Nordstrom, EasyJet, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Warner ..
4Analysis-New COVID scare sparks rate rethink in markets
5Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sou..

HOT NEWS