OSM Named to 2020 Fast 50 List

10/13/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

OSM Worldwide, a leading provider of domestic and international parcel delivery solutions, has been recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the fifty fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area. OSM Worldwide was ranked 37 out of the 50 companies.

The annual Crain’s Fast 50 list highlights innovative Chicago-based companies, both public and private, that reported fast and substantial growth in 2019. To qualify, a business must report more than $15 million in 2019 revenue and be headquartered in one of the seven Chicagoland counties.

“This honor reflects our company’s extensive efforts to expand and improve our operations,” says Gason Curk, CEO and co-founder, OSM Worldwide. “Thanks to those efforts, we have been able to optimize our shipping services for all our customers. These improvements were especially important in meeting the challenges of an unforeseeable 2020 pandemic, which has led to a significant increase in demand for shipping services.”

In 2020, OSM added two new logistics facilities in Las Vegas and Atlanta. These new processing centers feature new state-of-the-art sorters that significantly improved the company’s ability to provide a reliable and efficient shipping solution for its long list of ecommerce customers. The number of packages shipped by OSM Worldwide increased 47% from 2018 to 2019, and 2020 is on track to be another record year.

The complete list of Crain’s Chicago Business 2020 Fast 50 Companies can be found at https://www.chicagobusiness.com.

About OSM Worldwide

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, OSM Worldwide is a tech-enabled global logistics management services company. The company provides parcel delivery services for both domestic and international shipping. The exclusive OSM Premium Network® allows shippers to experience reliable, rapid and economical delivery of parcel packages worldwide. OSM utilizes a proprietary software system that was designed to provide detailed shipment tracking and give shippers the ability to holistically manage their logistics 24/7. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

© Business Wire 2020

