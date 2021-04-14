Log in
OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR : Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR

04/14/2021 | 04:48am EDT
OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF (EUMV) 
OSSIAM iSTOXX EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR : Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR 
14-Apr-2021 / 09:46 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OSSIAM LUX 
Société Anonyme qualifying as a Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
Registered Office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy - L-1855 Luxembourg 
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 160071 
(the "Company") 
 
Luxembourg, April 14, 2021 
 
 
London Stock Exchange 
10 Paternoster Sq., 
London EC4M 7LS, 
The Uniyted Kingdom 
 
NOTICE TO THE MARKET 
 
 
Re:       Restructuration of the sub-fund OSSIAM iSTOXX(R) EUROPE MINIMUM VARIANCE NR (the "Sub-Fund"), Share Class 
UCITS ETF 1C (EUR), ISIN code LU0599612842 
 
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform you that the following amendments will be made 
to the prospectus of the Company in relation to the Sub-Fund: 
 
 1. Amendment to the investment objective and policy of the Sub-Fund 
 
Please note that the Sub-Fund, which is currently a passively managed index tracking ETF sub-fund will become an 
actively managed ETF sub-fund promoting ESG characteristics in relation to the investments with effect as from 22 May 
2021 (the "Effective Date"): 
 
Please find below a table setting out the current investment policy section and the updated investment policy of the 
Sub-Fund: 
 
Current investment objective and policy (effective until 21   New investment objective and policy (effective as from 22 
May 2021)                                                     May 2021) (the "New Investment Objective and Policy") 
                                                              Investment objective: 
                                                              The objective of the Fund is to deliver the net total 
                                                              return of a selection of equities which are listed in 
                                                              Europe. 
 
                                                              The Fund is an actively managed UCITS ETF. 
 
                                                              Investment policy: 
                                                              In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund 
                                                              can use total return swaps with the objective of 
                                                              delivering synthetically the performance of a portfolio 
                                                              of equities which are selected and weighted as detailed 
                                                              under the investment strategy. This method implies a 
                                                              counterparty risk as described in the below Risk and 
                                                              Reward Profile. The net asset value per share of the Fund 
                                                              will therefore increase (or decrease) according to the 
                                                              evolution of the portfolio of equities. The counterparty 
                                                              to the swaps will be a first class financial institution 
                                                              that specializes in this type of transaction. The Fund 
                                                              may also enter into multiple swap agreements with 
                                                              multiple swap counterparties with the same 
                                                              characteristics as previously described. 
 
                                                              Alternatively, the Fund can invest directly in all or 
                                                              part of the equity securities which are selected by 
                                                              applying the investment strategy described below. 
 
Investment objective: 
                                                              In any case, the Fund will be invested in for a minimum 
The Fund's objective is to replicate, before the Fund's fees  of 75% in equities or rights issued by companies having 
and expenses, the performance of the iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum their registered office in the European Economic Area, 
Variance Index Net Return closing level.                      excluding Liechtenstein. 
 
The iSTOXX(R) Europe Minimum Variance Index Net Return (the   In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use 
"Index", ISIN: CH0124001543 ) is a total return index (net    other derivatives for hedging and investment purposes as 
dividends reinvested) expressed in EUR, calculated and        described under "Use of Derivatives, Special Investment 
published by STOXX (the "Index Provider") and initiated by    and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus. 
Ossiam. For a detailed description of the Index, see section 
"Description of the Index". 
                                                              The Reference Currency of the Fund is the Euro. 
The anticipated level of tracking error in normal conditions  The Fund is actively managed and will only use its 
is 0.50% over a one-year period.                              benchmark, the Solactive Europe 600 Index NTR (the 
                                                              "Benchmark") for performance and carbon emission 
                                                              comparison purposes. The Fund's portfolio composition is 
                                                              therefore not constrained by the Benchmark. 
Investment policy: 
 
In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will 
primarily use index swaps with the objective of gaining       The Management Company may invest in securities not 
exposure to the Index through synthetic replication. In that  included in the Benchmark based on the active Investment 
case, the Fund will invest in a portfolio of assets, the      Strategy further described below. The Fund's holdings may 
performance of which will be exchanged against the            deviate significantly from the Benchmark's constituents, 
performance of the Index through swap agreements with a swap  as the Benchmark will not be used as a universe from 
counterparty. This method implies a counterparty risk as      which to select securities. 
described in the below Risk and Reward Profile. The net asset 
value per Share of the Fund will therefore increase (or 
decrease) according to the evolution of the Index. The 
counterparty to the swaps will be a first class financial     Investment strategy: 
institution that specializes in this type of transaction. The 
Fund may also enter into multiple swap agreements with 
multiple swap counterparties with the same characteristics as 
previously described. In case of synthetic replication, an    The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by 
index license contract may exist between the swap             investing primarily in a dynamic selection of equities 
counterparty (ies) and the index provider; therefore,         listed in Europe (the "Investment Universe"). The 
licensing fees may be included in the swap costs.             Investment Universe is made up of the largest stocks with 
                                                              ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data which are 
                                                              listed and traded on the major exchanges including but 
                                                              not limited to the following countries: Austria, Belgium, 
Alternatively, the Fund may invest in all or part of the      Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, 
equity securities comprised in the Index.                     Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, 
                                                              Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom. The list of 
                                                              countries can be changed from time to time to take into 
                                                              account structural changes in each market. 
The Fund may, with due regard to the best interest of its 
Shareholders, decide to switch partially or totally from one 
of the above described policies to the other (i.e. synthetic 
replication vs. physical replication).                        In order to achieve its investment objective, the 
                                                              Management Company uses a quantitative model which 
                                                              implements a rules-based approach that aims to assess the 
                                                              securities from the Investment Universe. 
In both replication strategies, the Fund shall be permanently 
invested for a minimum of 75% in equities securities or 
rights issued by companies having their registered office in 
the European Economic Area, excluding Liechtenstein.          The model uses ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) data 
                                                              provided by leading data providers, such as 
                                                              Sustainalytics or Trucost, (the "ESG Providers") as 
                                                              inputs in its quantitative model to first apply, to 90% 
In addition and on an ancillary basis, the Fund may use other minimum of the portfolio, an "Ethical Filter" to exclude

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 04:47 ET (08:47 GMT)

