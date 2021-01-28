OTC Markets Group Announces the 2021 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year. Companies that trade on the OTCQX Market are distinguished by the excellence of their operations and share a commitment to providing their investors with a premium trading experience.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2020 calendar year.

"We congratulate and applaud the efforts of our 2021 OTCQX Best 50 companies on this achievement," said Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets Group EVP of Corporate Services. "This year's list of companies represents the breadth of established industries ranging from resources and technology, to emerging and trending sectors such as gaming, cryptocurrency and cannabis. The OTCQX Market continues to provide companies both in the United States and across the globe with a cost-effective public market alternative designed to increase transparency and maximize investor visibility."

2021 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights

2021 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded an aggregate $30.7 billion in dollar volume in 2020. The companies delivered to investors an average total return of 235%.

This year's top performing company, AcuityAds Hldgs Inc., (OTCQX: ACUIF), is a Canadian technology company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, earning it the designation of the top performing international company on the 2021 OTCQX Best 50.

This year, two community banks were included among the OTCQX Best 50 list:

PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC)

Peoples Financial Corp. (OTCQX: PFBX)

Six companies from last year's ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2020. K92 Mining Inc and Teranga Gold Corporation's, inclusion in this year's list marks their third consecutive appearance on the OTCQX Best 50.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CHPGF)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)(OTCQX: GBTC)

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCQX: HEOFF)

K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF)

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: SKREF)

Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF)

Underscoring our global reach and the ability of OTCQX to help companies achieve better visibility and a fair valuation in the U.S., this year's ranking includes global issuers cross-trading on five qualified foreign exchanges:

Australian Stock Exchange

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Canadian Securities Exchange

TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto Stock Exchange

The 2021 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

Rank Company Symbol 1 AcuityAds Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: ACUIF) 2 Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (OTCQX: NMGRF) 3 Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX: GDLC) 4 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX: HVBTF) 5 PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX: PBTHF) 6 Converge Technology Solutions Corporation (OTCQX:CTSDF) 7 Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: SKREF) 8 Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCQX: BRGGF) 9 Nanoxplore Inc. (OTCQX: NNXPF) 10 VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCQX: VQSLF) 11 Hut 8 Mining Corp (OTCQX: HUTMF) 12 Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF) 13 Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX: CXBMF) 14 Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) 15 IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF) 16 Lumina Gold Corp (OTCQX: LMGDF) 17 RIO2 Limited (OTCQX: RIOFF) 18 Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF) 19 Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCQX: STLHF) 20 PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PBNC) 21 Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE) 22 Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) 23 TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF) 24 Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF) 25 H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCQX: HEOFF) 26 Discovery Metals Corp (OTCQX: DSVMF) 27 K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF) 28 Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCQX: XEBEF) 29 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) 30 Midas Gold Corp (OTCQX: MDRPF) 31 GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF) 32 Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCQX: ANXGF) 33 Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: AOTVF) 34 Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCQX: ALMTF) 35 Peoples Financial Corp. (OTCQX:PFBX) 36 Software AG (OTCQX: STWRY) 37 First Cobalt Corp (OTCQX: FTSSF) 38 Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF) 39 Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (OTCQX: CRECF) 40 SILVER ELEPHANT MNG CORP. (OTCQX: SILEF) 41 Next Green Wave (OTCQX: NXGWF) 42 POET Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: POETF) 43 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCQX: SGSVF) 44 Chesapeake Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CHPGF) 45 Adventus Mng Corp. (OTCQX: ADVZF) 46 Quarterhill Inc. (OTCQX: QTRHF) 47 Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF) 48 Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) 49 Drone Delivery CDA Corp (OTCQX: TAKOF) 50 Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS)

OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to the 462 companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2020 to determine which companies would qualify for the 2021 OTCQX Best 50:

traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2019

closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2020

or greater on closing share price on December 31, 2020 , greater than on December 31, 2019

, greater than on traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2020

in dollar volume in 2020 not a "penny stock" on December 31, 2020 , as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

, as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2020

View the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.

OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

