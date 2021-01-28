OTC Markets Group Welcomes Crossroads Systems, Inc. (CRSS) to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Crossroads Systems, Inc. (CRSS) (OTCQX: CRSS), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Crossroads Systems, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Crossroads Systems, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CRSS." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Our graduation to the OTCQX Market is thanks to the collective efforts of our employees, customers, investors, partners and many other stakeholders who have supported our mission of promoting economic vitality and community development where it is needed," said Crossroads CEO Eric Donnelly.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Crossroads Systems, Inc.

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

