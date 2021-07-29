OTTera Integrates with IRIS.TV

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS.TV, today announced the addition of OTTera, a leading white label OTT service, to the IRIS-enabledTM open video data ecosystem. With this integration, OTTera streaming CTV content will be contextually segmented by a growing list of leading data providers including Oracle Advertising, Comscore, GumGum, ZEFR, Kerv Interactive, and Advanced Contextual, with all segmentation enabled by IRIS.TV. The new partnership will now provide marketers with more transparency into the CTV inventory they are purchasing, allowing them to contextually target OTTera’s coveted CTV audiences in a privacy-first and brand-suitable way.

Los-Angeles based OTTera, a white label OTT service that manages more than 55 branded OTT services and over 90 channels around the world, will now be able to offer more detailed video data to advertisers, in turn benefiting their ad-supported streaming CTV channels. IRIS.TV’s innovative technology enables analysis of and contextual segmentation of individual videos for audio and visual cues across OTTera’s client libraries, yielding better insights and performance for advertisers and enhanced relevance for viewers.

IRIS.TV simplifies the complexity and fragmentation of the video ecosystem across CTV and premium digital video, providing access, for the first time, to video-level data. Before IRIS.TV, contextual and brand-safety data for videos was only available by analyzing the text on a web page and was impossible for CTV. Now, marketers can “think inside the video” with the transparency to confidently buy CTV and premium video inventory based on video-level contextual and brand-safety analysis and according to the specific topical nature of each video.

"Through our partnership with OTTera, we are building an infrastructure that provides turn-key contextual targeting for CTV,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO & Co-Founder, IRIS.TV “OTTera's seamless integration with IRIS.TV ensures that all CTV channels powered by OTTera, across all distribution platforms, from Apple TV to Samsung TV, are now IRIS-enabled and accessible to brands, data partners and SSPs alike. With the evolution of contextual targeting for video, the ability to target based on a common data set is critical for it to scale across the entire video ecosystem."

"The CTV marketplace has changed rapidly in the last few years, and OTTera has always looked to be at the forefront of emerging technology,” said Stephen L. Hodge, Chairman and co-CEO of OTTera, Inc. “Working with IRIS.TV to deliver highly-targeted contextually-based advertising is an essential component in this evolving ecosystem. With CTV advertising growing exponentially, IRIS.TV is the perfect solution for a winning user experience.”

IRIS.TV unites thousands of potential marketplace integrations into a single ecosystem, bringing publishers, contextual data partners, ad servers, and SSPs together through a platform that allows publishers’ video content to be analyzed and categorized into industry-accepted brand-safe and brand-suitable segments that can be purchased by marketers through any DSP via direct, private marketplace, and open auction buying.

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages 55+ OTT services and 80+ channels with more than 100 million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising via OTTera's AdNet+ service and transactions.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV’s mission is to connect and unify video data to power better consumer experiences and business outcomes. IRIS.TV's video data platform is a neutral, privacy-first, cookieless solution that provides publishers, broadcasters and connected TV apps with secure onboarding and activation of video-level data. Since 2013, IRIS.TV has enabled our partners to build scalable solutions on top of our platform including video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, third-party verification, personalized video recommendations, and measurement & analytics solutions. For more information, visit www.iris.tv.

Media Contact

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com