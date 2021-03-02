Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF VOTERS WANT GOVERNMENT TO SUPPORT DOMESTIC MINING TO SECURE U.S. ECONOMY, JOBS AND SUPPLY CHAINS

03/02/2021 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Mining Association (NMA) today released new polling showing that the vast majority of voters want to see the Biden administration and Congress support domestic mining projects to create jobs, secure our supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign countries for minerals we could be mining here at home.

'This is about as clear a signal from voters as they come,' said Rich Nolan, NMA president and CEO. 'These numbers show that the state of the economy, repercussions from the pandemic and our energy future have sharpened voter concerns about where the raw materials that are essential for the stability of our economy, security and future are coming from. The president's recent supply chain executive order suggests that the administration shares those concerns and policymakers in Congress should take note.'

Details from the polling follow:

  • 87 percent of voters believe that, within the President's 'Buy American' initiative, it is important that the material supply chains many industries depend on - such as copper or lithium for electric vehicles - are also sourced from the U.S.
  • 88 percent of voters believe it is important for policymakers to focus on supporting responsible domestic mining here in the U.S. to create American jobs.
  • 87 percent of voters believe it is important for policymakers to focus on supporting responsible domestic mining here in the U.S. to support U.S. economic recovery.
  • 85 percent of voters believe it is important for policymakers to focus on supporting responsible domestic mining here in the U.S. to secure our supply chains.
  • 84 percent of voters believe it is important for policymakers to focus on supporting responsible domestic mining here in the U.S. to reduce our reliance on foreign countries for mineral imports.
  • 70 percent of voters are concerned that new land withdrawals currently being considered would occur at the same time that mineral demands are set to soar to support advanced technologies, forcing the United States to turn to geopolitical rivals for minerals we could be sourcing here at home.

The polling comes on the heels of a February 24 executive order from the Biden administration, which contains directives that are specific to our domestic minerals supply chains and recognizes the key role that minerals play in securing the availability of critical and essential goods and materials.

While the President's executive order signals positive progress, at the same time the U.S. House of Representatives passed a public lands package that contains proposals that would make already heavily-protected public lands off-limits to mining, something that the Senate should note is of great concern to seven in 10 voters. These land withdrawals would occur at the same time that mineral demands are set to soar to support advanced technologies, forcing the United States to turn to geopolitical rivals for minerals we could be sourcing here at home, under world-leading environmental standards.

The polling was conducted by Morning Consult for the NMA Feb. 25-27, 2021, of 1,980 registered voters and carries a +/-2 percent margin of error.

# # #

Disclaimer

NMA - National Mining Association published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aVÄRDE PARTNERS  : Agrees 128 Million Sale of Barcelona Office Tower to DWS
BU
10:22aCOATS  : collaborates with leading Spanish fashion design school
PU
10:21aPhoenix-based Construction Technology Company Mosaic Hires First CFO
GL
10:21aCITIZENS FOR A PRO-BUSINESS DELAWARE  : Renews Calls for Transparency in TransPerfect Court Case in Light of “Bad Faith” Attorney Fees from Skadden Arps
BU
10:20aWORKLLAMA  : Named Vanguard Leader in Ardent Partners 2021 Digital Staffing Platforms Technology Advisor Rankings for Direct Sourcing Solutions
BU
10:19aDRAGANFLY  : IIROC Trade Resumption - DFLY
AQ
10:19aSmithGroup Elevates Vlad Torskiy to Healthcare Strategist
GL
10:18aOverwhelming majority of voters want government to support domestic mining to secure u.s. economy, jobs and supply chains
PU
10:18aDolan welcomes trade unionists' contribution to discussion on Irish unity
PU
10:18a41st SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group Meeting and SAARCFINANCE Governors' Symposium, March 01-02, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
2SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
3To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
4DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : 2020 Preliminary -16-
5EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ