OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF VOTERS WANT GOVERNMENT TO SUPPORT DOMESTIC MINING TO SECURE U.S. ECONOMY, JOBS AND SUPPLY CHAINS

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Mining Association (NMA) today released new polling showing that the vast majority of voters want to see the Biden administration and Congress support domestic mining projects to create jobs, secure our supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign countries for minerals we could be mining here at home.

'This is about as clear a signal from voters as they come,' said Rich Nolan, NMA president and CEO. 'These numbers show that the state of the economy, repercussions from the pandemic and our energy future have sharpened voter concerns about where the raw materials that are essential for the stability of our economy, security and future are coming from. The president's recent supply chain executive order suggests that the administration shares those concerns and policymakers in Congress should take note.'

Details from the polling follow:

87 percent of voters believe that, within the President's 'Buy American' initiative, it is important that the material supply chains many industries depend on - such as copper or lithium for electric vehicles - are also sourced from the U.S.

88 percent of voters believe it is important for policymakers to focus on supporting responsible domestic mining here in the U.S. to create American jobs.

87 percent of voters believe it is important for policymakers to focus on supporting responsible domestic mining here in the U.S. to support U.S. economic recovery.

85 percent of voters believe it is important for policymakers to focus on supporting responsible domestic mining here in the U.S. to secure our supply chains.

84 percent of voters believe it is important for policymakers to focus on supporting responsible domestic mining here in the U.S. to reduce our reliance on foreign countries for mineral imports.

70 percent of voters are concerned that new land withdrawals currently being considered would occur at the same time that mineral demands are set to soar to support advanced technologies, forcing the United States to turn to geopolitical rivals for minerals we could be sourcing here at home.

The polling comes on the heels of a February 24 executive order from the Biden administration, which contains directives that are specific to our domestic minerals supply chains and recognizes the key role that minerals play in securing the availability of critical and essential goods and materials.

While the President's executive order signals positive progress, at the same time the U.S. House of Representatives passed a public lands package that contains proposals that would make already heavily-protected public lands off-limits to mining, something that the Senate should note is of great concern to seven in 10 voters. These land withdrawals would occur at the same time that mineral demands are set to soar to support advanced technologies, forcing the United States to turn to geopolitical rivals for minerals we could be sourcing here at home, under world-leading environmental standards.

The polling was conducted by Morning Consult for the NMA Feb. 25-27, 2021, of 1,980 registered voters and carries a +/-2 percent margin of error.

