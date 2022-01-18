Log in
OVH Groupe: Implementation of a Liquidity Contract

01/18/2022 | 12:02pm EST
Regulatory News:

As of 18 January 2022, OVH Groupe (Paris:OHV) has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular Regulation (EU) No. 596. / 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Decision No. 2021-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) of 22 June 2021 and the texts referred to therein.

The purpose of this contract is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to ensure liquidity and activity for OVH Groupe shares on Euronext Paris.

5,000,000 euros in cash have been allocated to the liquidity account, with a first payment of 1,000,000 euros in cash, for the implementation of this contract.

This contract will be suspended:

  • in the cases provided for in Article 5 of the Decision No. 2021-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) of 22 June 2021; or
  • at the request of OVH Groupe for technical reasons (e.g. the counting of shares entitled to vote before a general meeting or the counting of shares entitled to dividends before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by OVH Groupe.

This agreement may be terminated at any time by OVH Groupe without notice, or by Rothschild Martin Maurel with one month's notice.


© Business Wire 2022
