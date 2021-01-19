Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OWIT Global : Announces New, Advanced Version of User Experience Microservice

01/19/2021 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advanced Version Continues to Provide a No-Code Option to Configure all Types of Portals

OWIT Global, a provider of insurance-specific microservices solutions for the global insurance industry, announces an advanced release of their User Experience Microservice. The new release enhances the no-code toolbox with additional intuitive drag/drop tools and screen layout options.

The User Experience Microservice is here to support insurers’ needs to provide any type of user portal, including internal, agent, consumer, and third party. Every OWIT Global microservice is managed through the next generation of tools, a true no-code environment that is intuitive and built for the business user.

“We continue to add to our microservices catalog while advancing the existing,” said Wendy Aarons-Corman, Chief Executive Officer of OWIT Global. “The User Experience Microservice is being used as a broker portal, providing a single view of disparate systems for different user groups. It is also a part of our Submission Management, Point of Sale, and Policy Administration Solutions, giving the customer a no-code tool to advance their customer’s experience quickly.”

“We have benefited greatly from our customers’ input, which has been instrumental in driving and prioritizing the features and functions in our product roadmap that our customers want and need,” said Julian James, EMEA President & Chief Revenue Officer of OWIT Global.

About OWIT GLOBAL

OWIT is a global insurance technology provider offering solutions built on a modern architecture designed to simplify innovation and integrate with existing customer environments to maximize their investments. The OWIT portfolio is comprised of discrete, value-add insurance-based microservices for Bordereaux, Rules, Rating, Portal Configuration, A&H, and Specialty Point of Sale and Document Generation with future capability to tailor a full suite of Policy Administration System (PAS) microservices. The company’s offerings can be deployed standalone or integrated with an insurer’s existing environment. OWIT’s architecture is also designed to support emerging technologies and functionality, such as block chain and IoT. For more information about OWIT Global, please visit www.OWITGlobal.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aEPA Takes RFS-related Actions to help Farmers and Refiners
PU
10:14aBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Polish Financial Supervision Authority recommendation regarding suspension of dividend payment in the first half of 2021
PU
10:14aJaspreet Singh Joins Bounteous Executive Team As Chief Strategy & Insights Officer
BU
10:13aOil gains on hopes for improving demand
RE
10:13aInnovative Tech Solution to Dampen the Digital Divide During COVID
PR
10:13aINTEL CORP : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
10:13aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - McCarthy & Stone PLC
PR
10:13aTopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Brighten Up the Holidays
GL
10:12aStellantis ceo says group will launch 10 new electrified models in 2021
RE
10:12aDollar slides as investors look to Yellen comments on stimulus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ