Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OWLET, INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Owlet, Inc.

10/04/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating whether Owlet, Inc. ("OWLT or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT) complied with federal securities laws.

On October 4, 2021, the Company disclosed through an SEC filing that it received a warning letter from the FDA. The FDA's letter informed Owlet that the Company's marketing for its Owlet Smart Sock in the United States "renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA, and that the Company has not obtained such clearance or approval in violation of the Federal, Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act." The FDA has requested that the Company take "prompt action" to remedy the alleged violations.

On this report, the price of the Company's stock declined over 33% intraday.

If you purchased Owlet, Inc. shares and suffered losses, please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email gstone@whafh.com or submit this form:

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO CONTACT THE FIRM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

 


Latest news "Companies"
02:33pGRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
EQ
02:32pPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing -2-
DJ
02:32pPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
DJ
02:32pDGAP-ADHOC : Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board
DJ
02:31pMAJESCO : Accelerates Growth, Product Innovation, Cloud Adoption, Partner Reach, and Market Leadership with Thoma Bravo in Just 12 Months
BU
02:28pPERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:27pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Monte dei Paschi talks enter final stretch
RE
02:26pSTEM INTERNSHIP PROGRAM : Education, Exposure, Experience
PU
02:26pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With The Mixtape Tour 2022
PU
02:26pAGORA : Live Streaming to Multiple Platforms with Multiple Users
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Glo..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5China Evergrande : Stocks, dollar ease on growth, inflation concerns

HOT NEWS