OZ Minerals December 2020 Quarterly Report Presentation

01/28/2021 | 05:04pm EST
2020 Fourth Quarter Report

Presentation

2 9 J A N U A R Y 2 0 2 1

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by OZ Minerals and consists of written materials/slides for a presentation concerning OZ Minerals. By reviewing/attending this presentation, you agree to be bound by the following conditions.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information, contained in the presentation or of the views, opinions and conclusions contained in this material. To the maximum extent permitted by law, OZ Minerals and its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and its respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers disclaim any liability (including, without limitation any liability arising from fault or negligence) for any loss or damage arising from any use of this material or its contents, including any error or omission there from, or otherwise arising in connection with it.

Some statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to capacity, future production and grades, projections for sales growth, estimated revenues and reserves, targets for cost savings, the construction cost of new projects, projected capital expenditures, the timing of new projects, future cash flow and debt levels, the outlook for minerals and metals prices, the outlook for economic recovery and trends in the trading environment and may be (but are not necessarily) identified by the use of phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and "envisage". By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside OZ Minerals' control. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because of a number of factors, including levels of demand and market prices, the ability to produce and transport products profitably, the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on market prices and operating costs, operational problems, political uncertainty and economic conditions in relevant areas of the world, the actions of competitors, activities by governmental authorities such as changes in taxation or regulation.

Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of the presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, OZ Minerals does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of any change in OZ Minerals' expectations in relation to them, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Certain statistical and other information included in this presentation is sourced from publicly available third party sources and has not been independently verified. All figures are expressed in Australian dollars unless stated otherwise.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Quarterly Report released today.

This announcement is authorised for market release by OZ Minerals' Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Cole.

OZ Minerals Registered Office: 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia, 5950, Australia

P A G E 2 /

Compliance Statements

Carrapateena Production Targets Cautionary Statement

Production targets for the Carrapateena sub level cave and block cave expansion are based on: Probable Ore Reserves: 100%

The Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates underpinning the production targets were prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. The material assumptions used in the estimation of the production targets and associated financial information referred to in this presentation can be found in the Carrapateena 2020 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 30 June 2020 released on 16 November 2020.

Carrapateena Resources and Reserves

The information on Carrapateena Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in this presentation is extracted from the document entitled "Carrapateena 2019 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 30 June 2020" released on 16 November 2020 and available at www.ozminerals.com/operations/resources-reserves. OZ Minerals confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. OZ Minerals confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

P A G E 3 /

O V E R V I E W

2020 Q4 Highlights

2020 production and

costs achieved, on guidance that was upgraded during the year

Prominent Hill Expansion Study Update confirming feasibility of a vertical hoisting shaft to access deeper ore and potential to extend mine life

P A G E 4 /

Positive net cash with

Green light for

significant liquidity

Carrapateena Block Cave

available

Expansion

West Musgrave Pre-

Carajás East Hub

Feasibility Study Update

progressed with first ore

providing value and scale

from Pedra Branca

uplift

processed

