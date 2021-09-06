Log in
OZ Minerals halts Australia copper mine after fatality

09/06/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Australian copper producer Oz Minerals has temporarily suspended operations at its flagship Prominent Hill copper-gold mine in South Australia, after a contractor was killed yesterday.

The 43-year old underground worker was 'crushed by machinery and died at the scene', state police said.

'The incident is being investigated by the South Australian Police and Safework SA. OZ Minerals and Byrnecut (the mining contractor) are assisting with the investigations,' the company said.

Oz Minerals was Australia's fourth-largest copper producer last year, after Glencore, BHP and Newcrest Mining. It produced 97,620t of copper in 2020, with Prominent Hill producing 61,375t, or 62.9pc of the company's total. Copper was also produced at the company's newer projects, the Carapateena mine in South Australia with 27,632t in its first year of production, and the Carajas production hub in Brazil, with 8,613t.

The company has issued a copper production guidance of 120,000-145,000t for 2021 and is looking to increase the longevity of its existing mines and boost output from new ventures.

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS