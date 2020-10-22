Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OakView Health Center Certified as a Great Place to Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified OakView Health Center in Thousand Oaks, California, as a Great Place to Work.

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

The recent certification marks the third consecutive year OakView has been recognized by the institute. The 2020 certification process included a survey of 129 employees from all departments and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in OakView’s positive impact on the greater community and belief their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on the employee’s personal experience, no matter what job they perform. OakView had to meet the threshold in each category to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredible dedication our staff bring to the job every day,” said Jeannette Ruggiero, administrator for OakView. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that OakView was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects our supportive culture. OakView was rated by 97 percent of the employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About OakView Health Center

OakView Health Center is located at 3557 Campus Dr. in Thousand Oaks, California. OakView’s 48-bed skilled nursing center has received a Five-Star Quality Rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and offers licensed nursing care 24 hours a day. OakView also features 34 assisted living apartments providing daily assistance with bathing, meal preparation and medication management in addition to 15 memory care apartments for those struggling with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia. OakView Health Center has been certified three years in a row as an outstanding workplace by the Great Place to Work Institute in recognition of its high-performance workplace culture. More information can be found at www.visitoakview.com.

For More Information:
Donna Hahn
Hahn Communications
(949) 874-2675
donna@hahnmarketing.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pUK confident about trade deal with U.S. irrespective of election outcome - Telegraph
RE
05:57pCONSOLIDATED HCI : Announces Stock Option Grants
AQ
05:56pHERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share
AQ
05:56pHeritage Commerce Corp Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share
GL
05:56pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
05:55pVIVA ENERGY : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3EOpens in a new Window
PU
05:55pRubio Joins Cardin, Bipartisan Colleagues in Urging New Sanctions on Russia for the Poisoning of Opposition Leader Alexei Nalvany
PU
05:54pWIRECARD : North America sold to Syncapay in deal backed by Centerbridge, Bain
RE
05:54pHERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Reports Earnings of $11.2 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
AQ
05:54pGOOSEHEAD INSURANCE : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Additional investment of £65 million in Shafte..
5EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : ANALYSIS: Is PayPal's crypto move a game-changer for bitcoin? Probably not, say experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group