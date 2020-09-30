Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oasis Petroleum files for bankruptcy as shale slump drags on

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 02:44pm EDT
A drilling rig on a lease owned by Oasis Petroleum performs logging operations in the Permian Basin near Wink

Oasis Petroleum Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest U.S. shale producer to seek court-aided restructuring as the energy industry reels under an unprecedented crash in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company, which earlier this month skipped interest payments on some bonds, fell over 24% premarket.

Virus-led lockdowns, which decimated travel and fuel demand, have forced many shale producers to halt oil drilling, leaving them with no source of cash to repay their massive debts. Oasis had long-term debt of $2.76 billion with just $77.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

The company said it expects to cut debt by $1.8 billion through the restructuring and secured $450 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

U.S. oil prices have so far fallen by nearly a third from over $60 a barrel at the beginning of the year and briefly turned negative in April.

In July and August, 13 North American oil producers filed for protection from creditors, according to a report by law firm Haynes and Boone, reflecting crude oil prices below levels that are profitable for many companies.

Chesapeake Energy Corp and Chaparral Energy Inc filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, while Whiting Petroleum Corp completed its financial restructuring at the start of this month.

"Due to historically low global energy demand and commodity prices, we determined it is best for Oasis Petroleum to take decisive action to strengthen our liquidity," Oasis Chief Executive Officer Thomas Nusz said in a statement.

The company said its upstream operations and production would continue normally as restructuring happens, and its independent pipeline company, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, was not included in Chapter 11 proceedings.

Oasis listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a court filing.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP -31.81% 5.5101 Delayed Quote.-51.12%
OASIS PETROLEUM INC. -32.41% 0.274799 Delayed Quote.-87.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10p'I like what I saw,' U.S. FAA chief on Boeing 737 MAX test flight
RE
03:05pEXCLUSIVE : Marathon Petroleum cutting at least 6% of refinery staff at nine U.S. plants
RE
03:00pPalantir valued at $23 billion as shares pop in public market debut
RE
02:53pAlphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast
RE
02:52pFaa administrator dickson on boeing 737 max evaluation flight "i like what i saw on the flight" -- press conference
RE
02:48pAMERICAN AIRLINES CEO LEAVES DOOR OPEN TO DELAYING OCT 1 FURLOUGHS : Cnn
RE
02:48pU.S. airlines asked to delay furloughs if aid deal in sight
RE
02:47pGlobal banks ramp up preparations for U.S. election night chaos, sources say
RE
02:47pMeet the lawyers behind the upcoming U.S./Google antitrust showdown
RE
02:47pSEC says Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $5 million for short sale lapses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group