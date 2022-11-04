Oath Keepers founder testifies in court

Federal prosecutors charged Rhodes and others in his organization with "seditious conspiracy," over what investigators say was their role in trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power during the deadly January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Testifying in court, Rhodes presented a softer side than the image he commonly projects as that of a fiercely anti-government supporter of former President Donald Trump.

A Yale Law-educated former U.S. Army paratrooper, Rhodes teared up at times as he spoke about his decision to create the Oath Keepers in 2009, saying it is a civic-minded group that welcomes people of all races.

Prosecutors have said Rhodes is a radical far-right figure who urged his followers to use any means necessary, including violence, to keep Trump in power and prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

After the January 6th attack, Rhodes was secretly recorded in a profanity-laced call, saying (quote) "we should have brought rifles" and that he would have been happy to hang House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, from a lamppost.

While most of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol have said they were motivated by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, Rhodes said he believed the election had been unconstitutional because of new rules to make it easier for voters to cast ballots during the pandemic.

Rhodes and four co-defendants are facing multiple felonies in connection with the January 6th attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump that sent lawmakers and staffers fleeing for their lives.

The seditious conspiracy charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Rhodes is set to resume testifying on Monday.