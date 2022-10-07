Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Oath Keepers trial focuses on planning for Jan 6 Capitol riot

10/07/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers poses during an interview session in Eureka

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors will present fresh evidence as they bring forward new witnesses on Friday in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four associates for their alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

Prosecutors, in the first week of testimony, have so far called to the stand an FBI agent and three former members of the Oath Keepers as they focus on the group's planning for Jan. 6.

Rhodes and his four co-defendants - Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins - are accused of conspiring to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory in a failed bid to keep Donald Trump, a Republican, in power.

The five defendants are charged with several felonies, including seditious conspiracy, a rarely prosecuted Civil War-era statute defined as attempting "to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States." It carries a possible prison sentence of 20 years.

In a separate case involving another far-right group, Proud Boys member Jeremy Bertino pleaded guilty on Thursday to seditious conspiracy over his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of that group to do so.

Prosecutors say some of the Oath Keepers defendants were among the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building after the then-president falsely claimed the election had been stolen from him through widespread fraud.

Attorneys for the defendants have said the evidence will show that the defendants did nothing illegal and that the Oath Keepers are a peacekeeping group that has done security work at events around the country.

Text messages and audio recordings this week have shown the defendants vowing to reject Biden's election victory, planning to go to Washington and discussing what weapons they could bring, with Rhodes talking of possible "civil war."

One witness on Thursday, former Florida Oath Keepers leader Michael Adams, said he had decided to quit in December 2020 when he became uncomfortable with the "rhetoric" coming from the group, in particular open letters that Rhodes had sent to Trump vowing to take action if the former president did not do so.

"If you fail to do your duty, you will leave We the People no choice but to walk in the Founders footsteps, by declaring the regime illegitimate," Rhodes wrote to Trump, according to a copy of a letter submitted to the FBI.

"We will take to arms in defense" of our liberty, the letter read.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:20aEU says Shopify to improve platform to make online shopping safer
RE
06:20aEngland's heatwaves see highest ever excess deaths among elderly
RE
06:19aMarketmind: A 'bad news is good news' kind of day?
RE
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -3-
DJ
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -2-
DJ
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing : Jobs Report Eyed for Signs of Slowdown
DJ
06:12aU.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump
RE
06:11a'Big shrimping family' in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
RE
06:09aAnalysis-Lula can defend Brazil election lead with third parties, abstainers
RE
06:08aAnalysis-Texas agency may keep BlackRock funds in test for new fossil fuel law
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
3Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
4NORWAY'S EQUINOR DEPLOYS SPECIALIST VESSEL TO INSPECT SUBSEA GAS…
5CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..

HOT NEWS