Obama warns of 'dangerous climate' at Fetterman rally

"This habit we have of demonizing political opponents, of saying crazy stuff, it creates a dangerous climate," Obama said, without referencing Republicans directly. "More than that, we violate the basic spirit of our democracy, the spirit of who we are as Americans."

Obama took jabs at Fetterman's opponent, Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz for selling "quack remedies" on television. "If somebody is willing to peddle snake oil to make a buck, then he's probably willing to sell snake oil to get elected," he said, before adding that Pennsylvanians deserved someone like Fetterman instead.

President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump were also in Pennsylvania on Saturday, as the Fetterman-Oz Senate race is one of three critical contests, along with Georgia and Nevada, that will determine whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

""This is one of the most important races in the country right now," Fetterman told supporters. "We need a senator that understands what Pennsylvanians are going through."