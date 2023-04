TOKYO (Reuters) - A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama on Saturday, the Jiji news service said.

Kishida was evacuated, Jiji said. An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene, NHK reported.

News footage appeared to show officers subduing and removing a man as people cleared the area.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)