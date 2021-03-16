Observability Experts Join Kentik, the Company That Sees All Networks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the network observability company, today announced the appointments of Rob Markovich as CMO, Doug Madory as director of internet analysis and Jamie Barnett as a board member. For the company that sees all networks end-to-end – across data centers, clouds, SaaS, edge, internet, WAN and SD-WAN – Markovich, Madory and Barnett bring unique observability expertise to Kentik.

Markovich helped build and grow six technology companies to successful IPO or acquisition. Prior to Kentik, he advanced new product categories for observability, including as CMO at Wavefront (acquired by VMware) and CMO of Moogsoft. Before pioneering "Enterprise Observability" at Wavefront, he pioneered the "Network Visibility Broker" product category as a senior executive at VSS Monitoring (now a subsidiary of NETSCOUT). At Kentik, Markovich will focus on global market expansion and product growth.

"Kentik is in the right place at the right time. Network observability is solving many urgent performance and security problems as businesses grow their dependence on complex networks, clouds and the internet to serve customers, suppliers and employees," said Markovich. "Between and within clouds, networks have to be hyper-available and performing. The Kentik Network Observability Cloud is the only platform to assure this for enterprises and service providers alike."

The addition of Doug Madory brings a new layer of observability to Kentik via his analysis of events and trends across global networks and clouds. Dubbed "the man who can see the internet" by The Washington Post, Madory has spent over a decade leading efforts to analyze internet routing and call attention to national communication blackouts, submarine cable outages and other internet infrastructure incidents. Before Kentik, he held similar positions at Renesys, Dyn and Oracle, and he served as a communications officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Barnett adds a wealth of experience establishing technology brands and driving customer acquisition. She previously led marketing, product and customer success at top cybersecurity, AI, DevOps and IoT startups, including Zenprise (acquired by Citrix), McAfee, Netskope, and Scalyr. As board member for Kentik, she will help guide the company as it brings network observability to more enterprises and service providers globally. Barnett is also an investor in high-technology startups Ox, Writer, and Sym.

"Since Kentik's launch, we've been focused on observability to help network and cloud professionals answer any question needed to run their infrastructure. Over the past year, that observability has become even more critical as networks connect people, applications, the economy, and the distributed workforce," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "With aggressive growth plans for the year ahead, we're excited to have Rob, Doug and Jamie join our efforts to continue to bring network observability to the market."

Kentik has open positions in engineering, marketing, product management and sales in the U.S., APAC and EMEA.

ABOUT KENTIK

Kentik is the network observability company. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT, or service provider. Network and cloud professionals turn to the Kentik Network Observability Cloud to plan, run, and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights, and insanely fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, cloud, host, and container flow, internet routing, performance tests, and network metrics. We show networking pros what they need to know about their network performance, health, and security to make their business-critical services shine. Networks power the world's most valuable companies, and those companies trust Kentik. Market leaders like IBM, Box and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc .

