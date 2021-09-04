Observers from NATO countries attended International Army Games competitions

04.09.2021 (14:45)

At 15 competitions of the International Army Games 2021, held on the territory of 11 states, the work of 37 groups of foreign specialists from 22 countries from five continents was organized. This year, representatives from the countries of the NATO bloc were present as observers at the Road Patrol and Guardian of Order competitions held in Qatar and Serbia.

In addition, a delegation from Japan visited the Aviadarts competition in Russia for the first time as observers. Also, Indonesia and Malaysia showed interest in competitions held outside the country for the first time.

The broadest international representation (25 foreign specialists from Vietnam and India) attended Airborne Platoon competition, in which 18 countries took part.

