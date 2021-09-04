Log in
Observers from NATO countries attended International Army Games competitions

09/04/2021 | 10:12am EDT
04.09.2021 (14:45)

At 15 competitions of the International Army Games 2021, held on the territory of 11 states, the work of 37 groups of foreign specialists from 22 countries from five continents was organized. This year, representatives from the countries of the NATO bloc were present as observers at the Road Patrol and Guardian of Order competitions held in Qatar and Serbia.

In addition, a delegation from Japan visited the Aviadarts competition in Russia for the first time as observers. Also, Indonesia and Malaysia showed interest in competitions held outside the country for the first time.

The broadest international representation (25 foreign specialists from Vietnam and India) attended Airborne Platoon competition, in which 18 countries took part.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 14:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS