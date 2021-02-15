Obsidian Solutions Group : Announces Rebrand

Obsidian Solutions Group, a leading defense contracting and technology company, announced today a rebrand to its visual identity and mission that reflects its dedication to harness and deliver innovations, solutions, and services that enable it to stay ahead of the threat horizon. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, Obsidian launched a new corporate website (www.obsidiansg.com) to mark the company’s 10-year anniversary. Neubrand, out of Westport, CT, handled the rebranding campaign.

“As our new tagline says, we consider ourselves ‘source multipliers,’” said Jim Wiley, President and Co-Founder of Obsidian. “We’re relentless in our pursuit of people, technologies, and systems that dramatically and materially improve the success of our customers’ missions – all of which are mission critical.”

The new Obsidian logo is an evolution of its predecessor. Bob Knapp, Managing Director of Neubrand, said, “What became clear in the discovery process was Obsidian’s commitment to providing next-generation solutions and technologies to its clients. The new logo – bold, modern, forward-leaning – symbolizes the company’s place at the forefront of drive and innovation.”

“It’d been a decade since we reconsidered our brand in a significant way. The time was perfect to modernize and clarify our identity,” said Ty Logan, CEO and Co-Founder of Obsidian Solutions Group.

“Over the years, our capabilities, services and success continued to expand. The new brand identity captures and crystalizes that evolution, while simultaneously encompassing the core ethos of our company.” added Logan.

ABOUT OBSIDIAN SOLUTIONS GROUP:

Founded in 2010, Obsidian Solutions Group is a certified 8a, SDVO firm that provides IT transformation and modernization, software development, data management and analytics, and knowledge-based solutions to the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. To learn more and explore the new website, visit www.obsidiansg.com

