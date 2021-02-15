Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Obsidian Solutions Group : Announces Rebrand

02/15/2021 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Obsidian Solutions Group, a leading defense contracting and technology company, announced today a rebrand to its visual identity and mission that reflects its dedication to harness and deliver innovations, solutions, and services that enable it to stay ahead of the threat horizon. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, Obsidian launched a new corporate website (www.obsidiansg.com) to mark the company’s 10-year anniversary. Neubrand, out of Westport, CT, handled the rebranding campaign.

“As our new tagline says, we consider ourselves ‘source multipliers,’” said Jim Wiley, President and Co-Founder of Obsidian. “We’re relentless in our pursuit of people, technologies, and systems that dramatically and materially improve the success of our customers’ missions – all of which are mission critical.”

The new Obsidian logo is an evolution of its predecessor. Bob Knapp, Managing Director of Neubrand, said, “What became clear in the discovery process was Obsidian’s commitment to providing next-generation solutions and technologies to its clients. The new logo – bold, modern, forward-leaning – symbolizes the company’s place at the forefront of drive and innovation.”

“It’d been a decade since we reconsidered our brand in a significant way. The time was perfect to modernize and clarify our identity,” said Ty Logan, CEO and Co-Founder of Obsidian Solutions Group.

“Over the years, our capabilities, services and success continued to expand. The new brand identity captures and crystalizes that evolution, while simultaneously encompassing the core ethos of our company.” added Logan.

ABOUT OBSIDIAN SOLUTIONS GROUP:

Founded in 2010, Obsidian Solutions Group is a certified 8a, SDVO firm that provides IT transformation and modernization, software development, data management and analytics, and knowledge-based solutions to the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. To learn more and explore the new website, visit www.obsidiansg.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aCALLAWAY GOLF : Maverick McNealy's Gear + White Hot OG Validation
PU
05:23aNEO FINANCE : Regarding the change of the head of administration of NEO Finance, AB
PU
05:23aColorado Community College System, K-12 Celebrate Inaugural Concurrent Enrollment Week
GL
05:22aHave You Invested In bluebird bio, Inc.? - Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of BLUE Investors – Investors With Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
GL
05:21aHONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : Others - hong leong industries berhad ("hli" or "the company") grant of free shares pursuant to hli's executive share scheme
PU
05:21aHONG LEONG INDUSTRIES : a) Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - DATUK KWEK LENG SAN
PU
05:19aEXCLUSIVE : UK auditing Indian vaccine site amid scramble for shots - sources
RE
05:19aFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
05:18aSPAREBANKEN VEST : - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
05:17aPRESS RELEASE : AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier, LVMH's Arnault form SPAC for financial deals
5U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ