STORY: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should be impeached...

That's what Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN in a Sunday interview.

It comes after a media report detailed luxury trips Thomas has taken over decades... funded by Dallas real estate titan and Republican donor, Harlan Crow.

Ocasio-Cortez told CNN (quote): "It is the House's responsibility to pursue that investigation in the form of impeachment."

On Thursday, ProPublica reported that Thomas accepted expensive trips from Crow despite federal law requiring the disclosure of most gifts.

The report found that the two repeatedly vacationed together, including on Crow's private jet and superyacht.

Thomas defended the trips in a statement the next day, saying he was told he didn't need to report that type of "personal hospitality."

He said the Crows were among his and his wife's dearest friends.

Thomas added he would follow new financial disclosure rules that apply to the entire federal judiciary.

Crow told ProPublica he never tried to influence Thomas on legal or political issues.

Still, Ocasio-Cortez said she believed there's been a conflict of interest between the two since the Justice began serving on the Supreme Court in 1991.

As for impeachment, she acknowledged the move was likely a long shot since the House of Representatives has a Republican majority...

...and is likely reluctant to go after a conservative justice.