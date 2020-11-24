Log in
Occidental Petroleum, Agilent, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens

11/24/2020 | 08:15am EST
By Mischa Frankl-Duval

Here's what we are watching as markets kick into gear Tuesday:

-- U. S. stock futures climbed after President Trump said his aides would cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, easing investors' concerns about a drawn-out period of uncertainty. Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8% and 1.1% respectively, while gold prices slipped 1.6%.

Read our full market wrap here. -- What's coming up. Companies including Analog Devices and Eaton Vance report earnings before the market opens. Dell and Gap will report after the close.

-- The Conference Board's U.S. consumer confidence survey for November is due at 10 a.m. American depositary shares in Russian online retailer Ozon Holdings are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Market Movers to Watch

-- Travel stocks and oil companies rose premarket as investors seemed to show confidence in the prospect of a reopening economy. Shares of Occidental Petroleum leaped 11.4% and Phillips 66 rose 3.3%. Oil-services firm Baker Hughes added 3.8%. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines all rose more than 3%.

-- Stocks that have benefited from lockdowns moved the other way. Zoom Video Communications and Peloton fell 1.8%, while Teladoc Health dropped 1.7%.

-- Dollar Tree rose 4% premarket after it reported an increase in same-store sales. Dick's Sporting Goods rose 1.7% after reporting quarterly earnings.

-- Agilent Technologies fell 2% despite reporting a revenue jump that beat analysts' expectations.

-- Tesla rose 4.8% before the bell. FuelCell Energy gained 13.2%.

Must Reads Since You Went to Bed

Janet Yellen Is Biden's Pick for Treasury Secretary

Jamie Dinan's York Capital Management to Largely Wind Down Hedge Fund Operations

Some Peloton Buyers Are Sick of Waiting

Bank Applications Get a Coronavirus Boost

McCormick Nears Deal to Buy Hot-Sauce Maker Cholula

Trump Clears Way for Biden Transition Process to Begin After Weeks of Delay

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-20 0814ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 1.19% 112.21 Delayed Quote.31.53%
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. 1.62% 137.07 Delayed Quote.13.50%
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. 0.51% 58.81 Delayed Quote.18.83%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.12% 29591.27 Delayed Quote.2.54%
DOLLAR TREE, INC. 2.78% 97.61 Delayed Quote.3.79%
EATON VANCE CORP. 2.15% 67.07 Delayed Quote.40.63%
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. 54.33% 8.55 Delayed Quote.240.64%
NASDAQ 100 0.00% 11905.941438 Delayed Quote.36.33%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 11880.633754 Delayed Quote.32.12%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 16.83% 15.76 Delayed Quote.-67.27%
OZON H 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
PHILLIPS 66 6.90% 65.84 Delayed Quote.-40.90%
S&P 500 0.56% 3577.59 Delayed Quote.10.73%
WTI 1.18% 43.52 Delayed Quote.-30.81%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -2.12% 430.28 Delayed Quote.532.39%
