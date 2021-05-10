Occidental Petroleum's loss narrows as crude prices rebound

May 10 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp posted
a smaller first-quarter adjusted loss from the previous three
months on Monday, boosted by higher crude prices as COVID-19
vaccine rollouts and easing travel restrictions lifted fuel
demand.
The oil and gas producer said adjusted loss attributable to
common stockholders stood at $136 million, or 15 cents per
share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss
of $610 million, or 65 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.
